Feb 14 17 09:50 GMT
Forex Technical Analysis
EUR/USD
Current level - 10618
The bias remains bearish and only a break through the crucial 1.0658 high will signal a reversal of the whole slide from 1.0828
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|1.0658
|1.0870
|1.0580
|1.0500
Profit-taking affects gold curbing silver and platinum
|1.0828
|1.0870
|1.0500
|1.0350
USD/JPY
Current level - 113.38
My outlook here is still positive, for a violation of 114.10, towards 115.65. Key support lies at 112.50.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|114.10
|118.65
|113.35
|111.40
|115.65
|120.00
|112.50
|109.80
GBP/USD
Current level - 1.2542
The rise from 1.2440 low is corrective, preceding a slide towards 1.2415 support area. Trigger on the downside is 1.2479 low.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|1.2550
|1.2780
|1.2415
|1.2230
|1.2610
|1.2780
|1.2346
|1.1984
