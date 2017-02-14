<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 10618

The bias remains bearish and only a break through the crucial 1.0658 high will signal a reversal of the whole slide from 1.0828

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0658 1.0870 1.0580 1.0500 1.0828 1.0870 1.0500 1.0350 Profit-taking affects gold curbing silver and platinum

USD/JPY

Current level - 113.38

My outlook here is still positive, for a violation of 114.10, towards 115.65. Key support lies at 112.50.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 114.10 118.65 113.35 111.40 115.65 120.00 112.50 109.80

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2542

The rise from 1.2440 low is corrective, preceding a slide towards 1.2415 support area. Trigger on the downside is 1.2479 low.