Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 10579

The downtrend is intact heading towards 1.0500 area. Initial intraday resistance lies at 1.0590, followed by the crucial peak at 1.0632.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0590 1.0710 1.0500 1.0500 1.0632 1.0870 1.0500 1.0350 Profit-taking affects gold curbing silver and platinum

USD/JPY

Current level - 114.31

The upmove has been renewed, targeting 115.65 resistance area. Initial intraday support lies at 114.00 and crucial on the downside is 113.25 low.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 114.10 118.65 113.35 111.40 115.65 120.00 112.50 109.80

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2463

Yesterday's slide from 1.2550 is still underway, with a risk of a dip towards 1.2410 area.