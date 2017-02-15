|
|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by DeltaStock Inc. |
Feb 15 17 10:19 GMT
|
Forex Technical Analysis
EUR/USD
Current level - 10579
The downtrend is intact heading towards 1.0500 area. Initial intraday resistance lies at 1.0590, followed by the crucial peak at 1.0632.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|1.0590
|1.0710
|1.0500
|1.0500
|1.0632
|1.0870
|1.0500
|1.0350
USD/JPY
Current level - 114.31
The upmove has been renewed, targeting 115.65 resistance area. Initial intraday support lies at 114.00 and crucial on the downside is 113.25 low.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|114.10
|118.65
|113.35
|111.40
|115.65
|120.00
|112.50
|109.80
GBP/USD
Current level - 1.2463
Yesterday's slide from 1.2550 is still underway, with a risk of a dip towards 1.2410 area.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|1.2550
|1.2780
|1.2415
|1.2230
|1.2610
|1.2780
|1.2346
|1.1984
About the Author
DeltaStock Inc. - Online Forex & Securities Broker
RISK DISCLAIMER: These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.
