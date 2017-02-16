|
Feb 16 17 09:12 GMT
Forex Technical Analysis
EUR/USD
Current level - 10604
Yesterday's low at 1.0520 signals a reversal of the downtrend from 1.0828 and the outlook is positive, for a rise towards 1.0705, en route to the mentioned peak. Minor intraday support lies at 1.0580.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|1.0705
|1.0710
|1.0580
|1.0500
|1.0828
|1.0870
|1.0520
|1.0350
USD/JPY
Current level - 113.98
A reversal has been confirmed at 115.00 and the intraday bias is bearish, for slide towards 112.50. Initial intraday hurdle lies at 113.25.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|115.00
|118.65
|113.25
|111.40
|115.65
|120.00
|112.50
|109.80
GBP/USD
Current level - 1.2470
The recent low at 1.2380 signals a finale of the pattern below 1.2580 and my outlook is positive, for a rise towards 1.2610.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|1.2550
|1.2780
|1.2380
|1.2230
|1.2610
|1.2780
|1.2346
|1.1984
