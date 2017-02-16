<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 10604

Yesterday's low at 1.0520 signals a reversal of the downtrend from 1.0828 and the outlook is positive, for a rise towards 1.0705, en route to the mentioned peak. Minor intraday support lies at 1.0580.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0705 1.0710 1.0580 1.0500 1.0828 1.0870 1.0520 1.0350 Profit-taking affects gold curbing silver and platinum

USD/JPY

Current level - 113.98

A reversal has been confirmed at 115.00 and the intraday bias is bearish, for slide towards 112.50. Initial intraday hurdle lies at 113.25.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 115.00 118.65 113.25 111.40 115.65 120.00 112.50 109.80

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2470

The recent low at 1.2380 signals a finale of the pattern below 1.2580 and my outlook is positive, for a rise towards 1.2610.