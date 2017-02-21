<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 10583

The outlook remains negative below 1.0600 resistance, for a slide towards 1.0520 low. Crucial on the upside is 1.0630 high.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0600 1.0705 1.0560 1.0500 1.0705 1.0870 1.0520 1.0350 Profit-taking affects gold curbing silver and platinum

USD/JPY

Current level - 113.47

The bias is positive above 113.20 support, for a test of 114.00 resistance area. Crucial on the downside is 113.00 area.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 114.00 118.65 113.00 111.40 114.95 120.00 112.50 109.80

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2446

The intraday bias is neutral and only a break through the dynamic resistance at 1.2500 could unleash a rise towards 1.2610 resistance.