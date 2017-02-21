|
|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by DeltaStock Inc. |
Feb 21 17 10:10 GMT
|
Forex Technical Analysis
EUR/USD
Current level - 10583
The outlook remains negative below 1.0600 resistance, for a slide towards 1.0520 low. Crucial on the upside is 1.0630 high.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|1.0600
|1.0705
|1.0560
|1.0500
Profit-taking affects gold curbing silver and platinum
|1.0705
|1.0870
|1.0520
|1.0350
USD/JPY
Current level - 113.47
The bias is positive above 113.20 support, for a test of 114.00 resistance area. Crucial on the downside is 113.00 area.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|114.00
|118.65
|113.00
|111.40
|114.95
|120.00
|112.50
|109.80
GBP/USD
Current level - 1.2446
The intraday bias is neutral and only a break through the dynamic resistance at 1.2500 could unleash a rise towards 1.2610 resistance.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|1.2500
|1.2780
|1.2380
|1.2230
|1.2610
|1.2780
|1.2346
|1.1984
About the Author
DeltaStock Inc. - Online Forex & Securities Broker
RISK DISCLAIMER: These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.
More from DeltaStock Inc.:
Latest in Technical Analysis