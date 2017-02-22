<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 10524

The downtrend is intact, currently testing 1.0520 support zone and next hurdle lies at 1.0450. Crucial on the upside is 1.0560 and only a violation of that level will signal a reversal of the slide.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0560 1.0705 1.0520 1.0500 1.0630 1.0870 1.0450 1.0350

USD/JPY

Current level - 113.40

A reversal has been confirmed at 113.80 and my outlook is already bearish, for a slide towards 112.50, en route to 111.60.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 114.00 118.65 113.20 111.40 114.95 120.00 112.50 109.80

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2491

The outlook is already positive, for a break through 1.2520, towards 1.2610 area. Crucial on the downside is 1.2440 zone.