|
|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by DeltaStock Inc. |
Feb 23 17 09:39 GMT
|
Forex Technical Analysis
EUR/USD
Current level - 10553
The downtrend has been reversed at 1.0493 low and the intraday outlook is positive, for a rebound towards 1.0602, en route to 1.0630 resistance area. Initial minor support lies at 1.0530.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|
1.0570
|
1.0705
|
1.0530
|
1.0500
Profit-taking affects gold curbing silver and platinum
|
1.0630
|
1.0870
|
1.0450
|
1.0350
USD/JPY
Current level - 113.16
The intraday bias is neutral after yesterday's rebound above 112.80. Key resistance is projected at 114.00.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|
114.00
|
118.65
|
112.80
|
111.40
|
114.95
|
120.00
|
112.50
|
109.80
GBP/USD
Current level - 1.2445
Despite yesterday's slide below 1.2480 support, the overall outlook remains rather positive above 1.2380 key support, for another upswing beyond 1.2520 high.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|
1.2520
|
1.2780
|
1.2380
|
1.2230
|
1.2610
|
1.2780
|
1.2346
|
1.1984
About the Author
DeltaStock Inc. - Online Forex & Securities Broker
RISK DISCLAIMER: These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.
More from DeltaStock Inc.:
Latest in Technical Analysis