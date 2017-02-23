Forex Technical Analysis

ActionForex.com
Feb 23 11:28 GMT

Daily Forex Technicals | Written by DeltaStock Inc. | Feb 23 17 09:39 GMT

EUR/USD

Current level - 10553

The downtrend has been reversed at 1.0493 low and the intraday outlook is positive, for a rebound towards 1.0602, en route to 1.0630 resistance area. Initial minor support lies at 1.0530.

Profit-taking affects gold curbing silver and platinum
Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek

1.0570

1.0705

1.0530

1.0500

1.0630

1.0870

1.0450

1.0350

USD/JPY

Current level - 113.16

The intraday bias is neutral after yesterday's rebound above 112.80. Key resistance is projected at 114.00.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek

114.00

118.65

112.80

111.40

114.95

120.00

112.50

109.80

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2445

Despite yesterday's slide below 1.2480 support, the overall outlook remains rather positive above 1.2380 key support, for another upswing beyond 1.2520 high.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek

1.2520

1.2780

1.2380

1.2230

1.2610

1.2780

1.2346

1.1984

 

About the Author

DeltaStock Inc. - Online Forex & Securities Broker

RISK DISCLAIMER: These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

