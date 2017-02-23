<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 10553

The downtrend has been reversed at 1.0493 low and the intraday outlook is positive, for a rebound towards 1.0602, en route to 1.0630 resistance area. Initial minor support lies at 1.0530.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0570 1.0705 1.0530 1.0500 1.0630 1.0870 1.0450 1.0350 Profit-taking affects gold curbing silver and platinum

USD/JPY

Current level - 113.16

The intraday bias is neutral after yesterday's rebound above 112.80. Key resistance is projected at 114.00.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 114.00 118.65 112.80 111.40 114.95 120.00 112.50 109.80

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2445

Despite yesterday's slide below 1.2480 support, the overall outlook remains rather positive above 1.2380 key support, for another upswing beyond 1.2520 high.