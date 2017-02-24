Forex Technical Analysis

ActionForex.com
EUR/USD

Current level - 10586

The intraday bias is still positive, for a tight test below 1.0630 resistance area. The latter should cap the upside, for another downswing towards 1.0450. Crucial intraday low lies at 1.0535.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.0602 1.0705 1.0535 1.0500
1.0630 1.0870 1.0450 1.0350

USD/JPY

Current level - 112.73

The outlook here is bearish, for a slide towards 111.60 zone. Initial intraday resistance lies at 113.00 and crucial on the upside is 113.30 high.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
113.00 118.65 112.50 111.40
114.95 120.00 111.60 109.80

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2548

The bias is positive above 1.2510 minor support, for a test of 1.2610 resistance area. The latter will initiate a slide towards 1.2380 major support.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.2610 1.2780 1.2510 1.2230
1.2705 1.2780 1.2380 1.1984

 

About the Author

DeltaStock Inc. - Online Forex & Securities Broker

RISK DISCLAIMER: These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

