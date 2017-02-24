<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 10586

The intraday bias is still positive, for a tight test below 1.0630 resistance area. The latter should cap the upside, for another downswing towards 1.0450. Crucial intraday low lies at 1.0535.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0602 1.0705 1.0535 1.0500 1.0630 1.0870 1.0450 1.0350 Profit-taking affects gold curbing silver and platinum

USD/JPY

Current level - 112.73

The outlook here is bearish, for a slide towards 111.60 zone. Initial intraday resistance lies at 113.00 and crucial on the upside is 113.30 high.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 113.00 118.65 112.50 111.40 114.95 120.00 111.60 109.80

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2548

The bias is positive above 1.2510 minor support, for a test of 1.2610 resistance area. The latter will initiate a slide towards 1.2380 major support.