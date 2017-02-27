<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 10565

My outlook is already bearish after the reversal at 1.0618, for a break through 1.0535 low, towards 1.0450 area.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0600 1.0705 1.0535 1.0500 1.0630 1.0870 1.0450 1.0350

USD/JPY

Current level - 112.10

The downtrend remains intact, for a tight test of 111.60 support area. The latter should provide a reliable bas for an upswing towards 114.95 zone. Initial intraday resistance lies at 112.53.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 112.53 118.65 111.60 111.40 114.95 120.00 111.60 109.80

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2425

My outlook here is bearish, for a break through 1.2380 support, towards 1.2240 area. Key resistance lies at 1.2505.