Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 10596

Yesterday's rise after 1.0550 low has managed to reach a new peak below 1.0630 resistance and only a break through 1.0550 crucial level will signal, that a downtrend is on the run, towards 1.0450.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0630 1.0705 1.0550 1.0500 1.0630 1.0870 1.0450 1.0350

USD/JPY

Current level - 112.35

A minor reversal has been confirmed at 111.90, but a break through 112.90 is needed in order to signal a rise towards 114.95.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 112.90 118.65 111.90 111.40 114.95 120.00 111.60 109.80

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2422

The overall outlook remains bearish, for a break through 1.2380, towards 1.2240. Key resistance lies at 1.2505.