Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 10553

The second failure at 1.0630 resistance signals a reversal and the bias is negative, for a slide towards 1.0493, en route to 1.0450. Initial intraday resistance lies at 1.0580.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0580 1.0705 1.0493 1.0500 1.0630 1.0870 1.0450 1.0350 Profit-taking affects gold curbing silver and platinum

USD/JPY

Current level - 113.50

Yesterday's downswing to 111.67 was the final leg of the downtrend from 114.95 and the outlook is bullish, for a break through 113.80, en route to 115.+ area. Key intraday support lies at 112.80.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 113.80 118.65 112.90 111.40 114.95 120.00 111.60 109.80

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2364

The support zone around 1.2380 has been cleared and the outlook is bearish, for a slide towards 1.2240. Initial intraday resistance lies at 1.2400, followed by the crucial high at 1.2467.