|
|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by DeltaStock Inc. |
Mar 01 17 09:36 GMT
|
Forex Technical Analysis
EUR/USD
Current level - 10553
The second failure at 1.0630 resistance signals a reversal and the bias is negative, for a slide towards 1.0493, en route to 1.0450. Initial intraday resistance lies at 1.0580.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|1.0580
|1.0705
|1.0493
|1.0500
Profit-taking affects gold curbing silver and platinum
|1.0630
|1.0870
|1.0450
|1.0350
USD/JPY
Current level - 113.50
Yesterday's downswing to 111.67 was the final leg of the downtrend from 114.95 and the outlook is bullish, for a break through 113.80, en route to 115.+ area. Key intraday support lies at 112.80.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|113.80
|118.65
|112.90
|111.40
|114.95
|120.00
|111.60
|109.80
GBP/USD
Current level - 1.2364
The support zone around 1.2380 has been cleared and the outlook is bearish, for a slide towards 1.2240. Initial intraday resistance lies at 1.2400, followed by the crucial high at 1.2467.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|1.2400
|1.2570
|1.2330
|1.2240
|1.2467
|1.2705
|1.2240
|1.1984
About the Author
DeltaStock Inc. - Online Forex & Securities Broker
RISK DISCLAIMER: These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.
More from DeltaStock Inc.:
Latest in Technical Analysis