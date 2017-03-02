|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by DeltaStock Inc. |
Mar 02 17 09:30 GMT
|
Forex Technical Analysis
EUR/USD
Current level - 10527
Yesterday's slide reached a local low at 1.0512 and current rebound should be considered corrective, preceding another leg downwards, to 1.0450. Intraday allow one more upswing before renewal of the downtrend.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|
1.0580
|
1.0705
|
1.0512
|
1.0500
|
1.0630
|
1.0870
|
1.0450
|
1.0350
USD/JPY
Current level - 114.16
The bias remains positive, for a rise towards 114.95, en route to 115.60 area. Crucial support lies at 113.37.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|
114.95
|
118.65
|
113.37
|
111.40
|
115.60
|
120.00
|
111.60
|
109.80
GBP/USD
Current level - 1.2276
The downtrend is intact, ready for a test of 1.2240 support zone. I favor a break through the latter and continuation of the slide towards 1.2120. Initial intraday resistance lies at 1.2325, followed by the crucial 1.2400.
|Resistance
|Support
|intraday
|intraweek
|intraday
|intraweek
|
1.2325
|
1.2570
|
1.2240
|
1.2240
|
1.2400
|
1.2705
|
1.2120
|
1.1984
