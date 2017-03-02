<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Forex Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level - 10527

Yesterday's slide reached a local low at 1.0512 and current rebound should be considered corrective, preceding another leg downwards, to 1.0450. Intraday allow one more upswing before renewal of the downtrend.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.0580 1.0705 1.0512 1.0500 1.0630 1.0870 1.0450 1.0350 Profit-taking affects gold curbing silver and platinum

USD/JPY

Current level - 114.16

The bias remains positive, for a rise towards 114.95, en route to 115.60 area. Crucial support lies at 113.37.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 114.95 118.65 113.37 111.40 115.60 120.00 111.60 109.80

GBP/USD

Current level - 1.2276

The downtrend is intact, ready for a test of 1.2240 support zone. I favor a break through the latter and continuation of the slide towards 1.2120. Initial intraday resistance lies at 1.2325, followed by the crucial 1.2400.