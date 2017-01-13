ActionForex.com
Jan 13

Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Jan 13 17 10:12 GMT

FTSE Remains Bullish But Rally Is Limited For Now, Overbought Studies Warn Of Pullback

FTSE maintains firm bullish tone as yesterday's easing was contained at 7197 and subsequent bounce left long-tailed bullish daily candle.

However, rally stays capped at 7262 (former target, FE 123.6% of wave C from 6869) for the third day, with Friday's early trading entrenched within narrow range.

Firm bullish studies that favor further extension of current wave C (of five-wave ascend from 6680, 05 Dec trough) towards its Fibonacci expansion targets at 7307 and 7381 (FE 138.2% & 161.8% respectively) may be obstructed by strongly overbought daily studies that so far showed no firmer bearish signals.

Yesterday's low at 7197 marks initial support ahead of more significant rising daily Tenkan-sen line (currently at 7166) loss of which would soften near-term tone and generate initial signal of correction.

Res: 7262, 7307, 7381, 7428
Sup: 7247, 7197, 7166, 7141
 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

