ActionForex.com
Dec 30 10:12 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
GBP/CAD 4H Chart: Channel Down Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Dec 30 16 09:31 GMT

GBP/CAD 4H Chart: Channel Down

GBP/CAD entered a flattish motion south over the last couple of weeks, sketching a descending channel on the way. The pattern shows no signs of weakness, meaning that we will look for the rate to maintain the bearish path both long and short-term, setting the bottom boundary as the next target at 1.6476. Immediate support lies at 1.6527 and then 1.6502 and both levels are strong enough to mess with the momentum for a smooth fall. The 55 and 100-period SMAs provide a cap from the upside and we do not expect a surge in the nearest future.

 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

More from Dukascopy Swiss FX Group:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2016 All rights reserved.