GBP/JPY More Downside Expected

If we don't see any retracement, than the momentum break of 142.40 or 4h close below it will aim for 142.16 - projected low and 141.65 if the pairs extends below the projected target.

When other pairs are moving in a low ATR, the GBP/JPY aka "The Dragon" simply doesn't care about thin holiday liquidity. ATR of last seven days is 115 and that leaves traders with a more room to trade it. Technically we have 2 POC zones. The first POC zone 143.35-143.50 (38.2, bearish order block, ATR level) could reject the price should the pair retrace. Slightly above it is POC2 143.60-85 (H3,50.0, DPP, ATR projected top). Traders should pay attention to possible ejections from the zones towards 143.00 and 142.40.

About the Author

Admiral Markets

Notes

The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.

One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.

As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.

The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.

In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.