GBP/USD 1H Chart: Falling Wedge GBP/USD left three-month highs to form a falling wedge which now suggests that a surge is up next. The pair has been sticking to the upper trend-line at 1.2275 for almost two days already, which means that another journey to the bottom trend-line is unlikely and the pair will go on to break the pattern to the upside. We could expect 1.2300/03 to serve as the next target and push for a retracement of the broken trend-line. A soar can be expected after that, launching attacks at 1.2320, 1.2343/45 and 1.2359, respectively.