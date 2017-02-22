<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD Attempts To Reclaim 1.25 'The recent negative undertone has eased with the sharp bounce and this pair has likely moved into a 1.2400/1.2580 consolidation range. In other words, the overall neutral phase that started earlier this month is still intact.' – UOB Group (based on FXStreet) Pair's Outlook Despite strong downside volatility, the GBP/USD pair managed to recover from its intraday low and even close trade in the green zone. The Cable now faces the 1.25 resistance, which is bolstered by the 20-day SMA and the weekly R1. However, a breach of this area does not ensure further bullish momentum is to follow; for that the Sterling is required to climb over the 1.2540 level, as that would slightly reassure the current three-week down-trend is to come to an end. A strong support area just above 1.24 is likely to help the British currency remain afloat, as it has been doing for a whole a month now. Traders' Sentiment There are 58% of traders being long the Pound today, compared to 59% on Tuesday. At the same time, the share of sell orders returned to its Monday's level of 55% (down from 58% previously).