ActionForex.com
Jan 24 11:44 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
GBP/USD Awaits UK Supreme Court Ruling Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Jan 24 17 10:11 GMT

GBP/USD Awaits UK Supreme Court Ruling

'The growing threat of Donald Trump's proposed fiscal stimulus failing to keep up with market expectations may ensure dollar weakness becomes a recurrent theme in the short term.' – FXTM (based on Business Recorder)

Pair's Outlook

The Sterling overperformed on Monday, having climbed over the 1.25 handle, even piercing the second resistance cluster at 1.2515. Tuesday is rather sensitive day, as a rather important question concerning Brexit is to be dealt with. As a result, the Cable risks falling back under 1.24, with the possibility of the 1.21 mark even being reached, where the monthly S1 coincides with the weekly one. However, a positive development is also possible, with the 1.2750 level expected to be the ceiling, assuming the strong resistance around 1.2680, formed by the 23.60% Fibo, the weekly R2 and the monthly R1, is breached. Technical studies are unable to confirm either scenario.

Traders' Sentiment

Bulls retreated again, as 66% of traders are now long the Pound (previously 68%). The share of sell orders inched up from 52 to 54%.
 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

More from Dukascopy Swiss FX Group:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.