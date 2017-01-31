|
|
Daily Forex Technicals
Written by Admiral Markets
Jan 31 17 08:39 GMT
|
GBP/USD Bearish ABC Zigzag Challenges 1.25 Support
Currency pair GBP/USD
The GBP/USD is in a bearish channel (blue/brown lines) which could be part of a larger complex correction as indicated by the support (green) and resistance (red) trend lines.
The GBP/USD is building an ABC bearish zigzag (orange) within a downtrend channel (brown/blue lines). A break above the 100% Fibonacci level of wave B vs A invalidates the ABC bearish zigzag and indicates a potential bullish breakout scenario above the bearish channel. A break below the support trend line (green) could see price retest the bottom of the channel (blue).
Currency pair EUR/USD
The EUR/USD completed a 2nd wave (blue) as expected near resistance (red) and made one more lower low. The bearish price action however only reached the 100% Fibonacci target of wave 3 vs 1. This could either be explained by the fact that A) price is building an bearish ABC zigzag (not a 123) or price is expanding the wave 3 (blue) via an internal 5 wave (see 1 hour chart).
For the moment the assumption in this 1 hour chart is that the EUR/USD is building a wave 2 (orange) within wave 3 (blue). The invalidation level of this wave count is a break above the 100% Fibonacci level of wave 2 vs 1.
Currency pair USD/JPY
The USD/JPY broke back below the support trend line (dotted blue) and previous top (dotted green) which invalidated a potential bullish 5 wave. The alternative is an ABC (orange) zigzag within a larger wave 4 (purple) correction.
The USD/JPY is building an ABC (orange) bearish zigzag within wave Y (brown).
About the Author
Admiral Markets
Notes
The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.
One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.
As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.
The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.
In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.
