Written by Admiral Markets |
Dec 23 16 06:29 GMT
GBP/USD Bearish Breakout Within Bearish Trend Channel
Currency pair GBP/USD
The GBP/USD downtrend continues with a new lower low after completing a wave 4 (blue) retracement. Price could fall towards the Fibonacci targets in the upcoming trading weeks and retest the previous bottom (green line).
The GBP/USD remains in a bearish channel (red/green lines) after breaking the support trend line (blue dotted) for a bearish breakout yesterday. Price could bounce back to the top of the channel once the wave 3 (orange) is completed, which could be part of a wave 4 retracement.
Currency pair EUR/USD
The EUR/USD remains in a downtrend if price manages to stay below the resistance trend line (orange) and the broken bottoms (dotted greens). Price is building a correction and it will need to break below support (green/blue) trend lines and the 100% Fibonacci level of wave 3 vs 1 before a bearish continuation becomes more likely.
The EUR/USD is building a bear flag chart pattern (red/blue) as part of the expanded wave 4 (purple). A break above the Fib levels of wave 4 vs 3 would invalidate the current wave structure. A bearish breakout below the support (blue) could see price continue with the downtrend.
Currency pair USD/JPY
The USD/JPY uptrend is retracing within a contracting triangle chart pattern. A break above the resistance level (red) could see price continue towards the Fibonacci targets.
The USD/JPY seems to be building a wave 1 and 2 (green) within the uptrend. A break above the resistance trend line (red) could see price continue towards the Fibonacci targets. A break below support (green) and the Fibonacci levels would invalidate the wave structure.
About the Author
Admiral Markets
Notes
The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.
One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.
As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.
The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.
In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.
