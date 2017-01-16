ActionForex.com
GBP/USD Bearish Drop Reaches Psychological 1.20 Barrier
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Admiral Markets | Jan 16 17 06:18 GMT

GBP/USD Bearish Drop Reaches Psychological 1.20 Barrier

Currency pair GBP/USD

The GBP/USD downtrend continues and is now testing the previous low on the daily chart of the year 2016, which dates back to October. A break below the support levels (blue/green) and psychological round level of 1,20 could see price test the Fibonacci targets.

The GBP/USD bounced at the resistance trend lines (orange/red) and is showing strong bearish momentum which has been labelled as a wave 3 (brown). Price could now retrace within a wave 4 (brown). A break above the 50% Fib of wave 4 vs 3 would invalidate it.

Currency pair EUR/USD

The EUR/USD is building a retracement within a wave 2 (brown) correction. Price could test the higher 78.6% Fib as well, but the wave 2 (brown) is invalidated if price breaks above the 100% Fibonacci level of wave 2 vs 1.

The EUR/USD is moving sideways in a choppy, corrective pattern, which is why the price action has been labelled as a wave B (green). A break above resistance (red/orange) could see price test the 78.6% Fib.

Currency pair USD/JPY

The USD/JPY retraced back with an ABC (blue) correction towards the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of wave 4 (purple). Both the 23.6% and 38.2% Fibonacci levels of wave 4 (purple) are likely bouncing spots. A break above the resistance trend lines (orange/red) could confirm a continuation of the larger uptrend.

The USD/JPY could have completed a 5 wave (brown) leading diagonal for the first bullish wave (blue). This wave structure would become invalidated if price breaks below the 100% level of wave 2 (blue).
 

About the Author

Admiral Markets

Notes

The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.

One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.

As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.

The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.

In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.

