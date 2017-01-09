ActionForex.com
Jan 09 17 07:11 GMT

GBP/USD Bearish Momentum Towards 1.22 Break Or Bounce Spot

Currency pair GBP/USD

The GBP/USD broke the support trend line (dotted green) and thereby completed a 3 wave WXY (orange) correction within wave 4 (blue). A break of the bottom (blue line) could spark the continuation of the downtrend (waves 5) and a retest of the bigger bottoms from 2016 (green).

The GBP/USD is displaying strong bearish momentum which is most likely a wave 3 (orange). Within that wave 3, price is most likely building 5 extended waves (grey/brown) but a break of the bottom (blue) remains critical. If the bottom does break, a mild wave 4 correction (dark red) would indicate that another bearish push is around the corner to complete wave 3 (orange).

Currency pair EUR/USD

The EUR/USD is building a sideways corrective zone, which is occurring around the broken bottoms from the weekly chart (dotted green). The correction has been labelled as a wave 2 (brown), which would be invalidated if price breaks above the 100% Fibonacci level of wave 2 vs 1.

The EUR/USD could be showing a bearish turn at the 50% Fibonacci level of wave 2 vs 1. A break below the support (green) could initiate a wave 3 (purple) and retest of support (blue). A break above resistance (red) could indicate that price will correct to a higher Fib level of wave 2 (brown).

Currency pair USD/JPY

The USD/JPY could be building a larger ABC (blue) correction within wave 4 (purple), unless price manages to break above the previous top (dark red line). In that case the ABC (blue) zigzag is invalidated and an uptrend continuation is taking place.

The USD/JPY indeed made a bullish turn at 115, broke above the resistance line (dotted red), and price is now testing the Fibonacci levels of wave B (blue) and wave C (brown).
 

About the Author

Admiral Markets

Notes

The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.

One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.

As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.

The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.

In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.

