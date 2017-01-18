ActionForex.com
Jan 18 08:05 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
GBP/USD Bounces 400 Pips From 1.20 Support Zone Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Admiral Markets | Jan 18 17 06:42 GMT

GBP/USD Bounces 400 Pips From 1.20 Support Zone

Currency pair GBP/USD

The GBP/USD was unable to break the major support level (green) from 2016 and the 1.20 round level support. During the speech of British Prime Minister May regarding the Brexit out of the EU, the GBP/USD rallied strong and bounced +/- 400 pips. Price broke above the resistance (dotted red) of the downtrend channel. The bullish price action could complete the entire downtrend potentially (which would make the waves 5 a truncated wave 5 by not breaking the bottom). But for the moment, the current price action is still considered a bullish correction and the waves 5 (green/light blue/purple) have been left open.

The GBP/USD strong momentum could hint at a larger ABC zigzag (blue) but the price spike itself could be seen as a zigzag too. It will be important to see what kind of patterns are built later today, for instance whether bearish momentum is shown or whether price builds a triangle.

Currency pair EUR/USD

The EUR/USD is moving higher within the anticipated bullish ABC (green) zigzag. The next major Fibonacci level is the 78.6% Fib of wave 2 (brown), which is invalidated if price breaks above the 100% Fibonacci level of wave 2 vs 1.

The EUR/USD broke above another resistance trend line (dotted red) and price is heading towards the Fibonacci targets of wave C (green). The momentum is most likely a wave 3 (orange) and the current correction could be a shallow wave 4 (orange) correction, which typically stops and turns at a 23.6% or 38.2% Fib.

Currency pair USD/JPY

The USD/JPY is in a mild downtrend channel (red/green), which is retracing back to the 38.2% Fibonacci level of wave 4 (purple).

The USD/JPY broke below support (dotted green) and is most likely building an ABC zigzag (brown) pattern. The current wave 4 (orange) is invalidated if price breaks above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
 

About the Author

Admiral Markets

Notes

The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.

One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.

As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.

The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.

In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.

More from Admiral Markets:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.