Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by Admiral Markets |
Feb 21 17 07:44 GMT
GBP/USD Builds Classic Contracting Triangle Chart Pattern
Currency pair GBP/USD
The GBP/USD failed to break above resistance (red) several times which makes it more likely that an ABCDE (purple) contracting triangle chart pattern is taking place on the charts. The above chart is showing the bearish version of the triangle pattern but it primarily depends on whether price breaks above resistance (red) or below support (blue).
The GBP/USD will need to finally show a breakout before a larger bullish or bearish move can be possible. A bearish breakout could see price fall down to the 61.8% Fibonacci level of wave B vs A at 1.2250. A bullish break above 1.25 could see price move towards the next resistance trend line (brown) on the 4 hour chart at 1.26.
Currency pair EUR/USD
The EUR/USD is at the Fibonacci levels of wave X (blue) which could be a bouncing zone if price is building a complex WXY correction within a larger wave 2 (puple). The Fibonacci levels of wave 2 (purple) could therefore also act as resistance. A break above the 100% level of wave 2 vs 1 invalidates the wave 1-2 (purple).
The EUR/USD could be complete a bearish ABC (green) within wave X (blue) at the 61.8% Fibonacci level. A break above the resistance trend line (red/orange) would confirm that whereas a break below the support trend line (green) makes the scenario unlikely.
Currency pair USD/JPY
The USD/JPY bounced at the 61.8% Fibonacci support level of wave 2 vs 1. A break below the 100% level would invalidate this wave 1-2 structure. A breakout above resistance (red) and the round 115 psychological level could confirm and start the wave 3 (blue). Wave 2 (blue) could expand potentially into a larger correction as well (see 1 hour chart).
The USD/JPY could be completing a bearish ABC (brown) zigzag within wave 2 (blue). A break above the red line invalidates wave B (brown). There could be another ABC zigzag (orange) within wave that wave B (brown).
Notes
The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.
One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.
As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.
The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.
In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.
