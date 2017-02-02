|
|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by Admiral Markets |
Feb 02 17 07:48 GMT
|
GBP/USD Builds Rising Wedge Chart Pattern At 100% Fibonacci
Currency pair GBP/USD
The GBP/USD is retesting the resistance trend line (red). A bearish bounce could confirm a wave X (blue) and see price test the Fibonacci levels of wave B (green). A break above the 138.2% Fibonacci level of wave X vs W invalidates wave X (blue) and makes an uptrend likely.
The GBP/USD seems to be building a rising wedge chart pattern (red/green). A breakout (arrows) could occur to both sides of the support and resistance trend lines.
Currency pair EUR/USD
The EUR/USD showed a bearish bounce as expected at the 88.6% level resistance level. The bearish bounce however has been choppy and mild. A break above the 88.6% makes a wave 2 (brown) unlikely and a break above 100% invalidates this wave structure. A break below support (blue) could spark wave 3 (green).
The EUR/USD is showing hesitation when developing bearish price action and is finding support along the way. Price bounced at the 38.2% Fibonacci support level of wave X vs W and is now retesting the resistance trend line (red).
Currency pair USD/JPY
The USD/JPY is retracing back to the Fibonacci levels of wave 4 (purple). Either the 38.2% or 50% are likely bounce spots for such a wave 4 (purple).
The USD/JPY is building a bearish ABC (orange) zigzag within wave Y (blue).
About the Author
Admiral Markets
Notes
The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.
One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.
As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.
The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.
In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.
