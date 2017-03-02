ActionForex.com
Mar 02 08:32 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
GBP/USD Bullish Pullback To 1.2325 Within Bearish Momentum Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Admiral Markets | Mar 02 17 07:19 GMT

GBP/USD Bullish Pullback To 1.2325 Within Bearish Momentum

Currency pair GBP/USD

The GBP/USD continues with its bearish breakout which could be part of a wave 3 (blue). Price is at the 100% Fibonacci of wave 3 vs 1 (blue) but it would need to reach the 161.8% Fib target before a wave 3 (blue) becomes more likely.

The GBP/USD is showing bearish price action but a minor pullback could occur. If price does bounce then a bullish retracement could reverse at one of the resistance levels (orange). A break, however, above 1.2350 could indicate bearish weakness. A bearish bounce at 1.2275-1.23-1.2325-1.2350 zone could indicate a wave 4-5 (pink) within wave 3 (orange).

Currency pair EUR/USD

The EUR/USD needs to break below the previous bottom (green line) to return back in a downtrend (waves 3) and complete the wave 2 (purple). If price breaks above resistance (orange) then price could extend that wave 2.

The EUR/USD indeed failed to break below the support (green) and completed a bearish ABC (orange). Price could build another bullish ABC zigzag (blue) if price manages to break above the closest resistance (orange). A break below the support line (green) restarts the downtrend.

Currency pair USD/JPY

The USD/JPY still remains in wave 1-2 (blue) unless price breaks below above support (blue) which is the invalidation level. A break above the resistance level (red line) could continue with a wave 3 (blue).

The USD/JPY could bounce at resistance first before breaking above it, which could lead to another wave 1-2 (brown) structure within wave wave 3 (blue).
 

About the Author

Admiral Markets

Notes

The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.

One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.

As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.

The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.

In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.

More from Admiral Markets:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.