GBP/USD Continues To Edge Higher 'The GBP/USD could eventually test 1.25, which we would see as a sell level, that is unless the US dollar extends its correction, which is an unlikely scenario over the medium term, as the solidity of US economic growth will fuel inflation, in turn, the tightening of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.' – Natixis (based on PoundSterlingLive) Pair's Outlook The Pound managed to end trade in the green zone on Friday, with the upper trend-line of the seven-month descending channel pattern limiting the gains. Today the British currency appears to have retained its post-inauguration strength, attempting to post more gains against the US Dollar. Another rally would imply a breach of the channel's upper border, suggesting that more GBP/USD strength is to follow. The immediate resistance area around 1.2440 is unlikely to hold the Cable from climbing higher, but the second cluster, formed by the 100-day SMA and the weekly R1, has a better chance of succeeding. The base case scenario, however, is a surge not further than 1.25. Traders' Sentiment Bulls keep losing numbers, are 68% of all open positions are now long (previously 69%). The share of sell orders remains unchanged at 52%.