Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by Admiral Markets |
Dec 29 16 06:37 GMT
GBP/USD Continues with 1-2 Wave in Bearish Channel
EUR/USD
4 hour
The EUR/USD was unable to break above the resistance trend lines (red) and remains in a downtrend. A break above the Fibonacci levels of wave 4 vs 3 would invalidate the current wave count.
1 hour
The EUR/USD broke a support trend line (dotted blue) yesterday but price was unable to break below the previous bottom (blue). This price action could be part of a larger correction via a WXY (blue) of wave 4 (purple) if price stops at the resistance zone.
GBP/USD
4 hour
The GBP/USD turned around at resistance and continued with the downtrend. Price remains in a downtrend as long as price stays below the trend lines (red).
1 hour
The GBP/USD turned at the Fibonacci levels of wave 4 (orange). Price could now be building an extension within wave 5 (orange) unless price breaks above the 100% level of wave 2 vs 1 (grey).
USD/JPY
4 hour
The USD/JPY has broken the support trend line (dotted green) but price still remains in an uptrend as long as price stays above the long-term moving average.
1 hour
The USD/JPY is most likely in a consolidation phase within an ABCDE (green) triangle pattern unless price breaks below the bottom (green).
