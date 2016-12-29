<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/USD Continues with 1-2 Wave in Bearish Channel

EUR/USD

4 hour

The EUR/USD was unable to break above the resistance trend lines (red) and remains in a downtrend. A break above the Fibonacci levels of wave 4 vs 3 would invalidate the current wave count.

1 hour

The EUR/USD broke a support trend line (dotted blue) yesterday but price was unable to break below the previous bottom (blue). This price action could be part of a larger correction via a WXY (blue) of wave 4 (purple) if price stops at the resistance zone.

GBP/USD

4 hour

The GBP/USD turned around at resistance and continued with the downtrend. Price remains in a downtrend as long as price stays below the trend lines (red).

1 hour

The GBP/USD turned at the Fibonacci levels of wave 4 (orange). Price could now be building an extension within wave 5 (orange) unless price breaks above the 100% level of wave 2 vs 1 (grey).

USD/JPY

4 hour

The USD/JPY has broken the support trend line (dotted green) but price still remains in an uptrend as long as price stays above the long-term moving average.

1 hour

The USD/JPY is most likely in a consolidation phase within an ABCDE (green) triangle pattern unless price breaks below the bottom (green).