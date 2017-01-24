|
|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by Admiral Markets |
Jan 24 17 07:40 GMT
|
GBP/USD Continues Within Wave 3 Of Larger Zigzag
Currency pair GBP/USD
The GBP/USD seems to be building an ABC zigzag (blue) and price is moving towards the Fibonacci levels of wave C vs A. Within wave C (blue) price seems to be building a 5 wave (orange) structure.
The GBP/USD broke above the 1.25 resistance and is in a wave 3 (orange) momentum, which could last towards the Fibonacci targets of wave 3 vs 1. A wave 4 retracement would be invalidated if price broke below the top of wave 1 (orange).
Currency pair EUR/USD
The EUR/USD has reached the 78.6% Fibonacci level of wave 2 vs 1 (brown), which could act as a bearish resistance zone. A break above the 100% level would invalidate the current wave structure.
The EUR/USD seems to be building a channel (orange/blue), which resembles a rising wedge chart pattern. A break below the support trend line (blue) could indicate a bearish breakout.
Currency pair USD/JPY
The USD/JPY broke below the bottom and hence the wave count has been changed to reflect a deeper WXY (blue) correction within wave 4 (purple). The Fibonacci levels of wave 4 (purple) could act as potential bullish support levels.
The USD/JPY is in a bearish trend channel (red/green). A breakout above or below the channel is needed before price could be expected to move impulsively.
About the Author
Admiral Markets
Notes
The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.
One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.
As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.
The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.
In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.
