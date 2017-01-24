<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/USD Continues Within Wave 3 Of Larger Zigzag

Currency pair GBP/USD

The GBP/USD seems to be building an ABC zigzag (blue) and price is moving towards the Fibonacci levels of wave C vs A. Within wave C (blue) price seems to be building a 5 wave (orange) structure.

The GBP/USD broke above the 1.25 resistance and is in a wave 3 (orange) momentum, which could last towards the Fibonacci targets of wave 3 vs 1. A wave 4 retracement would be invalidated if price broke below the top of wave 1 (orange).

Currency pair EUR/USD

The EUR/USD has reached the 78.6% Fibonacci level of wave 2 vs 1 (brown), which could act as a bearish resistance zone. A break above the 100% level would invalidate the current wave structure.

The EUR/USD seems to be building a channel (orange/blue), which resembles a rising wedge chart pattern. A break below the support trend line (blue) could indicate a bearish breakout.

Currency pair USD/JPY

The USD/JPY broke below the bottom and hence the wave count has been changed to reflect a deeper WXY (blue) correction within wave 4 (purple). The Fibonacci levels of wave 4 (purple) could act as potential bullish support levels.

The USD/JPY is in a bearish trend channel (red/green). A breakout above or below the channel is needed before price could be expected to move impulsively.