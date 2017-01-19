<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/USD Gravitates Towards 1.23

'The weak daily closing [yesterday] suggests strong downward pressure but at this stage, any further decline appears to be limited to 1.2200.' – UOB Group (based on FXStreet)

Pair's Outlook

The Cable's decline exceeded expectations on Wednesday, as it easily pierced the immediate demand area and found support only at the second target, namely the 20-day SMA. The Pound remains under the risk of falling deeper down, in which case the weekly PP at 1.2181 will be the level to focus one. On the other hand, ahead of Trump's inauguration tomorrow the Sterling has the potential to gain a few pips, reclaiming the 1.23 mark once again and with the immediate resistance, the weekly R1, doubtfully limiting the gains. Technical indicators, however, are unable to confirm either scenario, as all of them are now giving mixed signals.

Traders' Sentiment

Bullish sentiment keeps growing weaker, as 71% of all open positions are now long, compared to 72% on Wednesday.