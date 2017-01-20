ActionForex.com
Jan 20 11:09 GMT

GBP/USD In Limbo Ahead Of Trump's Inauguration
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Jan 20 17 10:34 GMT

GBP/USD In Limbo Ahead Of Trump's Inauguration

'The GBP/USD could eventually test 1.25, which we would see as a sell level, that is unless the US dollar extends its correction, which is an unlikely scenario over the medium term, as the solidity of US economic growth will fuel inflation, in turn, the tightening of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.' – Natixis (based on PoundSterlingLive)

Pair's Outlook

The GBP/USD currency pair confirmed yesterday's scenario, having climbed back above the 1.23 major level and even completely ignoring the immediate resistance at 1.2324. Friday brings a lot of uncertainty, as volatility direction is likely to be caused by Trump's speech during his inauguration later today. From a technical perspective we should see more upside movement, despite a group of strong resistances located just beyond the 1.24 handle. On the other hand, the US Dollar could receive a solid boost, with the Cable seen dropping as low as 1.21 in the worst case scenario.

Traders' Sentiment

Bulls keep retreating, as 69% of all open positions are now long (previously 71%). At the same time, the share of sell orders returned to its Wednesday's level of 52%, down from 55% on Thursday.
 

