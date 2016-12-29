ActionForex.com
Dec 29 11:41 GMT

GBP/USD in Tight Range Between 1.22 and 1.23 Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Dec 29 16 09:44 GMT

GBP/USD in Tight Range Between 1.22 and 1.23

Wednesday ended with the British Pound weakening against the US Dollar again, this time piercing the monthly S1. However, the second target remained untouched, as volatility was limited by the 1.22 and the 1.23 major levels. Even though technical indicators keep giving bearish signals today, the 1.22 mark could still hold and prevent the Cable from falling deeper down, also being reinforced by the monthly S1. The monthly S1 is now unlikely to be reliable, thus, the Sterling has the potential to negate yesterday's losses and edge closer to the 1.23 mark once more.

Daily chart

No major changes occurred over the last 24 hours, with the Cable remaining in a bearish trend. The hourly chart somewhat supports the outlook of the situation on the daily one, as here the 1.23 major level is reinforced by the 200-hour SMA, implying that a surge beyond this area is highly unlikely.

Hourly chart
 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

