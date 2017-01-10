ActionForex.com
Jan 10 10:54 GMT

GBP/USD Keeps Falling Deeper Into The Pit Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Jan 10 17 10:23 GMT

GBP/USD Keeps Falling Deeper Into The Pit

'The market just takes the most negative view - it assumes that because May is keeping her cards as close as possible to her chest, there is no plan for Brexit and that we're going to 'hard Brexit' out of the EU.' – BMO Capital Markets (based on Business Recorder)

Pair's Outlook

With newly arisen concerns about Brexit, the Pound experienced another leg down and closed trade below the immediate support level. Nevertheless, the second demand area limited the volatility and it could also be sufficient to trigger a recovery in the upcoming days. In the meantime, the Cable has some room for another decline of 50 pips, which is likely to be the case today. Technical studies, however, are unable to confirm this possibility. The immediate demand area, located around 1.21, is the only obstacle on the pair's path, preventing it from reaching the trend-line below 1.20.

Traders' Sentiment

Traders appear to be buying the dips, as 71% of all open positions remain long (previously 69%). At the same time, the portion of sell orders dropped lower, namely from 61 to 57%.
 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

More from Dukascopy Swiss FX Group:

Latest in Technical Analysis
