GBP/USD Leaned Heads And Shoulders Targeting Next Support

The GBP/USD might attract fresh sellers within POC 1.2455-70 zone targeting 1.2360 and 1.2330. The POC (38.2, inner trend line, EMA89, H3, ATR pivot, right shoulder) has been formed within the context of leaned head and shoulders pattern and it looks a bit bearish. Traders should pay attention to either positional or continuation trades short term as long as 1.2510 holds. 1h momentum or 4h close below 1.2415 suggest continuation towards above mentioned targets.

The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.

One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.

As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.

The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.

In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.