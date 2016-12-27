<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD More Volatile to the Downside The Sterling remained almost flat on Tuesday morning against the Greenback. However, the currency exchange rate was more volatile to the downside, as it was pressured lower by the upper trend line of a medium term descending channel pattern. The rate has been almost flat just below the 1.23 mark for the past few trading sessions. The reason for that is that the rate has support provided by the monthly S1 at 1.2251. However, the general down trend still persists, as strong as ever, as turmoil in the UK is not stopping. Daily chart The hourly chart reveals that the rate surged on Monday and even passed the upper trend line of the descending channel. However, it was stopped by the 100-hour SMA. Since then the rate has been slowly declining. Most recently the pair slightly rebounded against the lower Bollinger band, but that surge was stopped by the 55-hour SMA at 1.2280. Hourly chart