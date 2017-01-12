ActionForex.com
Jan 12 11:00 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
GBP/USD On The Edge Of Negating Monday's Losses Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Jan 12 17 10:41 GMT

GBP/USD On The Edge Of Negating Monday's Losses

'We are still left with the impression that the real economy has yet to be hit by Brexit. It is the politics rather than the economics hitting the pound.' – Rabobank (based on Business Recorder)

Pair's Outlook

A rather unexpected turn of events, namely the tone of the US President-Elect's press conference, caused the Cable to recover from its intraday low yesterday and even close trade above the 1.22 mark. The GBP/USD pair is now expected to retain yesterday's strength and post more gains today, but with the exchange rate doubtfully climbing over the 1.23 mark, as the 20-day SMA and the weekly PP form a relatively strong resistance there. Furthermore, technical studies are no longer showing bearish signals, creating a possibility for the positive scenario to prevail. Given that no further political event influences the Pound today, another close in the green zone is more than likely.

Traders' Sentiment

Nearly three quarters (73%) of all open positions are now long (previously 72%). The share of buy orders inched up from 47 to 51%.
 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

More from Dukascopy Swiss FX Group:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.