Jan 06 07:34 GMT

GBP/USD Rallies 200 Pips And Approaches 50% Fibonacci Of Wave-4 Print E-mail
Jan 06 17 07:02 GMT

Currency pair GBP/USD

The GBP/USD expanded the wave 4 (blue) correction via a WXY (orange) and has now arrived at potential resistance spots at the Fibonacci levels.

The GBP/USD however could build one more higher high if price completes a wave 4 (brown) correction on the lower 1 hour time frame. A break below the 61.8% Fib invalidates the wave 4 (brown) and makes it more likely that the zigzag (grey) was completed at the recent top.

Currency pair EUR/USD

The EUR/USD is building a consolidation zone below the broken bottoms from the weekly chart (dotted green). The correction has been labelled as a wave 2 (brown), which would be invalidated if price breaks above the 100% Fibonacci level of wave 2 vs 1.

The EUR/USD completed an ABC (green) zigzag and then expanded the correction as expected yesterday with a WXY (blue). Whether the EUR/USD has completed the correction or whether it will expand it will depend on the direction of the breakout. A bullish break above resistance (red) could see price move towards Fib levels. A bearish break below support (green) could see price move towards the next support (blue).

Currency pair USD/JPY

The USD/JPY seems to have completed a wave A (blue) of a larger ABC correction within the wave 4 (purple) correction. The 23.6%, 38.2%, and 50% Fibonacci levels of wave 4 vs 3 are potentially support levels for a wave 4.

The USD/JPY seems to have completed a bearish 5 wave pattern within wave A (blue) of wave 4 (purple). Price could build a new ABC (brown) within wave B (blue) unless price breaks below support (green).
 

About the Author

Admiral Markets

Notes

The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.

One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.

As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.

The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.

In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.

