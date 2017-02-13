ActionForex.com
Feb 13 11:09 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
GBP/USD Remains Anchored Around 1.25 Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Feb 13 17 10:24 GMT

GBP/USD Remains Anchored Around 1.25

'We maintain our view that risk reward for USD longs has improved considerably.' – BNP Paribas (based on PoundSterlingLive)

Pair's Outlook

The Cable's losses were limited on Friday, but with the pair continuing to gravitate towards the 1.25 major level. Risks are now skewed to the downside, as there is a potential sell signal present today, which indicates the Sterling could soon slide back under the 1.24 mark. However, the Pound is first required to pierce a number of supports, such as the weekly PP, the monthly PP, the 55 and the 100-day SMAs. Technical studies somewhat support this outlook, as they are giving bearish signals in the medium and long-term timeframes. A rally today is likely to just be the continuation of last week's consolidation trend, when the Cable kept moving towards the 1.25 handle.

Traders' Sentiment

Traders' sentiment remains bullish, now at 62% (previously 61%). Meanwhile, the share of sell orders inched down from 56 to 53%.
 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

More from Dukascopy Swiss FX Group:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.