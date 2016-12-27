ActionForex.com
Dec 27 05:38 GMT

GBP/USD Remains Below 1.23 Level Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Dec 27 16 04:45 GMT

The Pound continued to trade below the 1.23 mark against the US Dollar on Monday. Previously the currency exchange rate slightly surged during Friday's trading session. However, the surge was the result of a rebound from the combined support of the lower Bollinger band and the monthly S1, which both were located near the 1.2250 level. It is most likely that the rate will continue on its way downward, as there is active a rather strong descending channel.

The hourly chart shows a beautiful rebound against the combined support of the lower Bollinger band, monthly S1 and the lower trend line of a descending channel near the 1.2350 mark. At the moment the pair is in a rebound to the channel's resistance. However, it is being hindered by the 55-hour SMA.

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

