Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group |
Dec 27 16 04:45 GMT
GBP/USD Remains Below 1.23 Level
The Pound continued to trade below the 1.23 mark against the US Dollar on Monday. Previously the currency exchange rate slightly surged during Friday's trading session. However, the surge was the result of a rebound from the combined support of the lower Bollinger band and the monthly S1, which both were located near the 1.2250 level. It is most likely that the rate will continue on its way downward, as there is active a rather strong descending channel.
Daily chart
The hourly chart shows a beautiful rebound against the combined support of the lower Bollinger band, monthly S1 and the lower trend line of a descending channel near the 1.2350 mark. At the moment the pair is in a rebound to the channel's resistance. However, it is being hindered by the 55-hour SMA.
Hourly chart
About the Author
Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
