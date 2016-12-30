ActionForex.com
GBP/USD Remains on the Back Foot Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Dec 30 16 11:41 GMT

GBP/USD Remains on the Back Foot

Although the British Pound successfully posted some gains against the American Dollar on Thursday, risks remain skewed to the downside. The closest support, namely the monthly S1, is unlikely to keep the Cable afloat, as it gave in earlier this week, allowing the pair to cross the 1.2250 threshold. The next target is the 1.22 major level, which managed to provide sufficient psychological support for the time being, but, ultimately, the trend-line near the 1.21 mark is expected to eventually be put to the test. Technical studies are in favour of the negative outcome, suggesting the Sterling's attempts to reclaim the 1.23 mark will be in vain.

Daily chart

The Cable continued to appreciate ever since it touched the trend-line one week ago, but it appears to be more of a consolidation period. At the moment the 200-hour SMA was reached, which should prevent any further bullish developments, causing the pair to drop back to the trend-line eventually.

Hourly chart
 

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

