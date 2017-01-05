ActionForex.com
GBP/USD Remains On The Back Foot Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Jan 05 17 10:05 GMT

GBP/USD Remains On The Back Foot

'The current movement is likely the early stages of a consolidation phase and GBP is expected to trade in a broad 1.2220/1.2450 range for now.' – UOB Group (based on FXStreet)

Pair's Outlook

The British Pound managed to outperform the American Dollar on Wednesday, not only climbing over the 1.23 mark, but also piercing the second resistance level. The Cable, however, keeps gravitating towards the 1.23 level for a few weeks now; therefore, another leg down is expected. Consequently, the Sterling is likely to slump back under 1.23, with focus shifting to the second support level once again, namely the weekly S1. Overall, the 1.22 major level is the main target, where the given pair could receive sufficient support for a rebound or breach it and continue moving towards 1.21, where a tough demand area is located. Technical studies are unable to confirm this scenario.

Traders' Sentiment

Today 61% of traders are bulls, compared to 64% yesterday. At the same time, the share of buy orders dropped down from 62 to 47%.
 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

More from Dukascopy Swiss FX Group:

Latest in Technical Analysis
