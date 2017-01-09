<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD Remains On The Back Foot 'Independent GBP weakness is the main theme overnight. GBP/USD is just below 1.22 and EUR/GBP above 0.86 after PM May said in a weekend interview that she was not interested in 'keeping bits of [EU] membership,' a comment widely interpreted as indicating that the UK will leave the single market when it leaves the EU.' – RBC Capital Markets (based on PoundSterlingLive) Pair's Outlook Brexit issues continued to weigh on the British currency on Friday, with even weak US fundamental data being insufficient to help the Cable erase its intraday losses. As a result, the GBP/USD pair dropped more than 100 pips on Friday, sliding back under the 1.23 mark. Moreover, the pair opened with a small bearish gap today, with the downside pressure remaining. The closest area to prevent the Sterling from sliding further down is the 1.22 psychological support, which managed to limit downside volatility so far. The weekly S1 is also bolstering this threshold, while technical indicators do bring some additional support, as they are unable to confirm the possibility of the negative outcome. Traders' Sentiment More than three quarters (69%) of all open positions are long today, whereas 61% of all pending orders are to sell the Pound (up from 58%).