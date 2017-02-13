|
|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by Admiral Markets |
Feb 13 17 06:02 GMT
|
GBP/USD Retraces To 61.8% Fibonacci Level Of Wave-2
Currency pair GBP/USD
The GBP/USD is probably building an ABC (blue) zigzag as part of a wave 4 (purple). The support (green) and resistance (orange) trend lines are showing a contracting triangle chart pattern, which is critical for a potential breakout towards the larger support (dark green) or resistance (brown).
The GBP/USD has completed 5 bullish waves (purple) either within a larger wave 1 (orange) or alternatively a wave A. The pullback could be part of a wave 2 (orange) and price has already bounced at the 61.8% Fibonacci support level. A break below the 100% Fib level of wave 2 vs 1 invalidates the wave 2 (orange).
Currency pair EUR/USD
The EUR/USD seems to be in a bearish breakout and is developing a downtrend (red line). Price could be moving lower within a wave 3 (purple).
The EUR/USD needs to break below the support (green) trend line before a continuation of the wave 3 (purple) becomes possible. A move higher could face heavy resistance levels (orange/dark red/red).
Currency pair USD/JPY
The USD/JPY is breaking above the resistance trend line (dotted red) after making a bullish bounce at the wave 4 (purple). This bullish breakout could be part of a wave 3 (blue) within wave 5 (purple).
The USD/JPY indeed started and completed a wave 4 (brown) correction at the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. Price is now trend higher within a bullish trend channel (red/green lines). A break below the support trend lines (green) makes a continuation of wave 5 (brown) unlikely. A break above the 61.8% Fib target could see further extensions towards the next Fib targets.
About the Author
Admiral Markets
Notes
The Wave Analysis it for today the most flexible, powerful and perspective tool which allows to predict tendencies which lead to certain changes on financial charts on all time pieces.
One of properties of this tool is its insufficient formalisation, proceeding from it the opinion of the author of the forecast made on the basis of the Wave Analysis always is subjective.
As the Wave Structure constantly varies, the forecast on the basis of the Wave Analysis reflects opinion of the author at the moment of the forecast publication.
The Wave Analysis is not trading system. It not the generator of signals on the conclusion or an exit from the transaction, therefore the schematical direction of movement of the price put on the chart should not be for the trader the guide to action on opening of positions.
In case of formation in the market of conditions which, according to the author it is possible to use for drawing up of the trading plan - on a chart levels of acknowledgement of the chosen scenario, optimum areas of an input and levels of cancellation of the chosen scenario will be specified in addition.
More from Admiral Markets:
Latest in Technical Analysis