ActionForex.com
Jan 06 10:34 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
GBP/USD Risks Sliding Back Under 1.24 Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Jan 06 17 09:30 GMT

GBP/USD Risks Sliding Back Under 1.24

'We tend to see the pound move more when Brexit issues arise and I suspect it will stay this way for some time. Many are skeptical of current economic strength.' – Standard Bank Group Ltd (based on Bloomberg)

Pair's Outlook

Poor US fundamental data and persistent weakness caused by the FOMC Minutes continued to weigh pressure on the American Dollar, allowing the British Pound to take the upper hand yesterday. As a result, the Cable surged nearly 100 pips, meeting resistance only near the 1.2420 mark. Although slightly weaker, but the same supply area keeps providing strong resistance, which could turn the tide back into the Greenback's favour. Technical indicators support this outlook, but another set of weak fundamentals could still provide the GBP/USD pair with sufficient impetus for another leg up.

Traders' Sentiment

There are 68% of traders with a positive outlook towards the Sterling today, compared to 61% yesterday. Sell orders keep rising, now taking up 58% of the market (previously 53%).
 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

More from Dukascopy Swiss FX Group:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.