ActionForex.com
Jan 30 12:23 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
GBP/USD Struggles To Climb Over 1.26 Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Jan 30 17 10:26 GMT

GBP/USD Struggles To Climb Over 1.26

'We think that market focus will be on any signals regarding the possibility of a US-UK trade deal. If the two parties send optimistic messages with regards to this prospect, sterling could extend its recent gains.' – IronFX (based on Business Recorder)

Pair's Outlook

As was anticipated, the demand cluster around 1.2515 limited downside volatility on Friday, also causing the GBP/USD pair to close at 1.2550, namely a 44-pip loss. However, the Cable opened with a small bullish gap today, which resulted in Friday's losses getting erased. Bears, on the other hand, are refusing to give in, as they continue pushing the Sterling lower. The support area around 1.2515 remains the closest one, where the exchange rate is expected to encounter an obstacle on its journey to the bottom. Meanwhile, technical indicators suggest the Cable could still erase its intraday losses and end the day in the green zone above the 1.26 mark.

Traders' Sentiment

Bullish market sentiment remains unchanged, with 62% of traders being long the GBP. The share of sell orders edged up from 49 to 54%.
 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

More from Dukascopy Swiss FX Group:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.