GBP/USD Takes Another Shot At 1.22 'We are still left with the impression that the real economy has yet to be hit by Brexit. It is the politics rather than the economics hitting the pound.' – Rabobank (based on Business Recorder) Pair's Outlook The British currency managed to climb over the 1.23 mark for only a short period of time yesterday, ultimately sliding back down and closing trade below 1.22, thus, erasing all this week's gains. In spite of this decline, the Cable still refused to drop below the 1.2150 level, while volatility stretched even lower since Monday. Psychological support here remains strong is likely to cause the GBP/USD to rebound. Consequently, the Sterling has the potential to reclaim the 1.22 mark; however, this implies today's US fundamentals are to disappoint, as they are the main Cable drivers. Traders' Sentiment Traders' sentiment returned to its Monday's level of 71%, down from 73% on Thursday. At the same time, the share of sell orders inched up again, namely from 49 to 54%.