GBP/USD To Slide Down Again Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Jan 27 17 10:47 GMT

GBP/USD To Slide Down Again

'The market is bid above the 55 day ma at 1.2417 and the near term risk remains on the topside. We suspect that prices will need to go sub 1.2250 in order to alleviate immediate upside pressure. Support at 1.2250 guards the 1.1988/80 recent low.' – Commerzbank (based on FXStreet)

Pair's Outlook

In spite of a strong UK GDP reading, the GBP/USD currency pair was unable to pierce the immediate resistance cluster, resulting in a small bearish correction, with a slip below 1.26 again. The same cluster keeps providing strong resistance today around 1.2670, implying that the Pound is to weaken against the US Dollar for the second day. The nearest demand area rests around 1.2515, which could limit possible losses, while another strong group supports is located at 1.2430, namely the monthly PP and the 55-day SMA. However, technical indicators in the daily timeframe suggest the Cable is to inch higher; nevertheless, the immediate resistance is expected to remain intact.

Traders' Sentiment

Traders' sentiment remains bullish at 62%, while the portion of purchase orders edged higher over the day, namely from 46 to 51%.
 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

