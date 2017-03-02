ActionForex.com
Mar 02 11:32 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
GBP/USD Trades Under 1.23 Print E-mail
Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Mar 02 17 10:59 GMT

GBP/USD Trades Under 1.23

'On top of soft data from the UK recently ... these fresh signals of a 'hard Brexit' and the risk of another Scottish referendum, enhances our view that the broader outlook for sterling remains negative.' – IronFX (based on Business Recorder)

Pair's Outlook

The Cable experienced another decline on Wednesday, with concerns over Brexit continuing to weigh on the British Pound. Another slide down is expected, which would be the fifth consecutive one, with the pair slowly approaching the multi-year low of 1.1947. The closest significant support is the monthly S1, located at 1.2250, although its breach would not be a surprise. As a result, the 1.22 major could soon be pierced, and another step closer to multi-year low made. Meanwhile, technical indicators are bolstering the possibility of the negative outcome, as they keep giving bearish signals today.

Traders' Sentiment

Bullish traders sentiment remains unchanged at 59% today, but the portion of purchase orders edged higher in the last 24 hours, namely from 43 to 52%.
 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

More from Dukascopy Swiss FX Group:

Latest in Technical Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.