GBP/USD: Key Support Broken, Weakness Expected 'On top of soft data from the UK recently ... these fresh signals of a 'hard Brexit' and the risk of another Scottish referendum, enhances our view that the broader outlook for sterling remains negative.' – IronFX (based on Business Recorder) Pair's Outlook Buck's strength caused the Cable to slide further down, breaching the strong demand cluster at 1.24. From this point on more, more bearish momentum is likely to follow, as the 55-day SMA pierced the 100-day one on Monday, providing a signal to sell the Pound. The breach of the key support cluster also indicates that the Sterling could relatively soon retest the 1.20 mark. A drop that low is yet to occur, but today trade is expected to close circa 1.2320, while being supported by the weekly S2 slightly lower. Meanwhile, technical indicators retain mixed signals, unable to confirm the possibility of the negative outcome. Traders' Sentiment Bulls gave in again, as they now take up 59% of the market, compared to 60% on Tuesday. At the same time, the portion of orders to sell the British currency increased from 49 to 57%.