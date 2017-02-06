|
Daily Forex Technicals |
Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd |
Feb 06 17 09:48 GMT
GBPUSD – Bears Are Looking For Test Of Thin Daily Ichimoku Cloud
Cable remains under pressure in early Monday's trading and attempts to extend strong pullback from 1.2704 peak, after the price broke below short-term bull-channel.
Near-term bears eyes strong support zone between 1.2430 and 1.2390 (thin daily cloud / Fibo 38.2% of 1.1986/1.2704 / 100SMA), break of which is needed to confirm reversal and open way for further easing.
Sustained break lower is expected to open way towards 1.2345 (daily Kijun-sen) and 1.2260 (Fibo 61.8%) in extension
Daily Tenkan-sen (currently at 1.2557) offers solid resistance that should cap corrective upticks.
Res: 1.2496, 1.2536, 1.2557, 1.2600
Sup: 1.2430, 1.2411, 1.2390, 1.2345
About the Author
Windsor Brokers Ltd
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.