Feb 07 11:04 GMT

Daily Forex Technicals | Written by Windsor Brokers Ltd | Feb 07 17 09:48 GMT

GBPUSD – Break Below Daily Cloud Reinforces Bearish Near-Term Structure

Cable broke below thin daily cloud and met next target at 1.2345 (daily Kijun-sen) on today’s strong acceleration lower.

Rising bearish pressure sees risk of further downside action towards 1.2260 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.1986/1.2704 rally).

Meantime, the fall may pause at Kijun-sen support, as slow stochastic is breaking into oversold territory.

Corrective upticks are expected to precede of fresh weakness, as sentiment is negative.

Broken daily cloud (spanned between 1.2388 and 1.2426) marks good resistance, with extended correction to be capped by broken falling 100SMA (currently at 1.2457).

Res: 1.2388, 1.2426, 1.2457, 1.2485
Sup: 1.2345, 1.2300, 1.2260, 1.2200
 

About the Author

Windsor Brokers Ltd

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

